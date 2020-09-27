TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts now has a total of 127,832 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.
In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 238 COVID-19 cases, Berkshire County had 34 cases, Hampshire County had 14 cases, and Franklin County had 7 cases. No communities in western Massachusetts were listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of September 27th)
- Springfield – 95 cases in the last 14 days
- Holyoke – 23 cases in the last 14 days
- Chicopee – 19 cases in the last 14 days
- West Springfield – 16 cases in the last 14 days
- Agawam – 13 cases in the last 14 days;
East Longmeadow – 13 cases in the last 14 days
Westfield – 13 cases in the last 14 days
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of September 27th)
- Adams – 43; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Agawam – 556; Cases in the last 14 days – 13
- Alford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Amherst – 149; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Ashfield – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Becket – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Belchertown – 133; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Bernardston – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Blandford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Brimfield – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Charlemont – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Cheshire – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Chester – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Chicopee – 625; Cases in the last 14 days – 19
- Clarksburg – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Colrain – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Conway – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Cummington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Dalton – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Deerfield – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- East Longmeadow – 310; Cases in the last 14 days – 13
- Easthampton – 127; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
- Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Florida – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Gill – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Goshen – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Granby – 47; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Granville – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Great Barrington – 83; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
- Greenfield – 229; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Hadley – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hampden – 103; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Hancock – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Hatfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Holland – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Holyoke – 1,112; Cases in the last 14 days – 23
- Huntington – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Lanesborough – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Lee – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Lenox – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Leverett – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Longmeadow – 254; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Ludlow – 166; Cases in the last 14 days – 10
- Middlefield – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Monroe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Monson – 63; Cases in the last 14 days – 8
- Montague – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Monterey – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Montgomery – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Salem – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- North Adams – 61; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Northampton – 322; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Northfield – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Orange – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Otis – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Palmer – 79; Cases in the last 14 days – 6
- Pelham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Peru – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Pittsfield – 230; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Richmond – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Russell – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sandisfield – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Savoy – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sheffield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Shelburne – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Shutesbury – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- South Hadley – 214; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Southampton – 35; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Southwick – 68; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Springfield – 3,406; Cases in the last 14 days – 95
- Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sunderland – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Tolland – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Tyringham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Ware – 45; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Washington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Westfield – 534; Cases in the last 14 days – 13
- West Springfield – 457; Cases in the last 14 days – 16
- West Stockbridge – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Whately – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Wilbraham – 260; Cases in the last 14 days – 11
- Williamstown – 95; Cases in the last 14 days – 6
- Windsor – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.