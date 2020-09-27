TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts now has a total of 127,832 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 238 COVID-19 cases, Berkshire County had 34 cases, Hampshire County had 14 cases, and Franklin County had 7 cases. No communities in western Massachusetts were listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of September 27th)

Springfield – 95 cases in the last 14 days Holyoke – 23 cases in the last 14 days Chicopee – 19 cases in the last 14 days West Springfield – 16 cases in the last 14 days Agawam – 13 cases in the last 14 days;

East Longmeadow – 13 cases in the last 14 days

Westfield – 13 cases in the last 14 days

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of September 27th)

Adams – 43; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Agawam – 556; Cases in the last 14 days – 13

Alford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Amherst – 149; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Ashfield – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Becket – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Belchertown – 133; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Bernardston – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Blandford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Brimfield – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Charlemont – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Cheshire – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chester – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Chicopee – 625; Cases in the last 14 days – 19

Clarksburg – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Colrain – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Conway – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cummington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Dalton – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Deerfield – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

East Longmeadow – 310; Cases in the last 14 days – 13

Easthampton – 127; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Florida – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Gill – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Goshen – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Granby – 47; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Granville – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Great Barrington – 83; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Greenfield – 229; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hadley – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hampden – 103; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hancock – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hatfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Holland – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Holyoke – 1,112; Cases in the last 14 days – 23

Huntington – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lanesborough – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Lee – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Lenox – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Leverett – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Longmeadow – 254; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Ludlow – 166; Cases in the last 14 days – 10

Middlefield – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monroe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monson – 63; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Montague – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monterey – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Montgomery – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Salem – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

North Adams – 61; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Northampton – 322; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Northfield – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Orange – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Otis – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Palmer – 79; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Pelham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Peru – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Pittsfield – 230; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Richmond – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Russell – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sandisfield – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Savoy – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sheffield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shelburne – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Shutesbury – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

South Hadley – 214; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Southampton – 35; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Southwick – 68; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Springfield – 3,406; Cases in the last 14 days – 95

Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sunderland – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tolland – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tyringham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Ware – 45; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Washington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westfield – 534; Cases in the last 14 days – 13

West Springfield – 457; Cases in the last 14 days – 16

West Stockbridge – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Whately – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wilbraham – 260; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

Williamstown – 95; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Windsor – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.