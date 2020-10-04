TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts now has a total of 131,814 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 346 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 39 cases, Berkshire County had 27 cases and Franklin County had 12 cases. Springfield was listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

Earlier this week, Governor Baker said cities and towns that have not been listed as a high risk community for three weeks in a row will be allow to move to Step 2 of Phase 3. The new step allowed increased gathering sizes and the opening of performance venues.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of September 30th)

Springfield – 183 cases in the last 14 days Chicopee – 35 cases in the last 14 days Holyoke – 34 cases in the last 14 days Amherst – 24 cases in the last 14 days Westfield – 16 cases in the last 14 days

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of September 30th)

Adams – 46; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Agawam – 559; Cases in the last 14 days – 14

Alford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Amherst – 181; Cases in the last 14 days – 24

Ashfield – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Becket – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Belchertown – 137; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Bernardston – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Blandford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Brimfield – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Charlemont – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Cheshire – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chester – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Chicopee – 645; Cases in the last 14 days – 35

Clarksburg – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Colrain – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Conway – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cummington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Dalton – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Deerfield – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

East Longmeadow – 315; Cases in the last 14 days – 12

Easthampton – 130; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Florida – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Gill – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Goshen – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Granby – 47; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Granville – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Great Barrington – 83; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Greenfield – 230; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hadley – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hampden – 105; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hancock – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hatfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Holland – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Holyoke – 1,132; Cases in the last 14 days – 34

Huntington – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Lanesborough – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Lee – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Lenox – 20; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leverett – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Longmeadow – 257; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Ludlow – 168; Cases in the last 14 days – 9

Middlefield – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monroe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monson – 66; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Montague – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monterey – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Montgomery – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Salem – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

North Adams – 62; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Northampton – 322; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Northfield – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Orange – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Otis – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Palmer – 81; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Pelham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Peru – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Pittsfield – 232; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Richmond – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Russell – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sandisfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Savoy – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sheffield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shelburne – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Shutesbury – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

South Hadley – 218; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Southampton – 35; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Southwick – 68; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Springfield – 3,532; Cases in the last 14 days – 183

Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sunderland – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Tolland – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tyringham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Ware – 46; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Washington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

West Springfield – 463; Cases in the last 14 days – 14

West Stockbridge – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westfield – 544; Cases in the last 14 days – 16

Whately – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wilbraham – 266; Cases in the last 14 days – 12

Williamstown – 96; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Windsor – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.