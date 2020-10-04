TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts now has a total of 131,814 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.
In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 346 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 39 cases, Berkshire County had 27 cases and Franklin County had 12 cases. Springfield was listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.
Earlier this week, Governor Baker said cities and towns that have not been listed as a high risk community for three weeks in a row will be allow to move to Step 2 of Phase 3. The new step allowed increased gathering sizes and the opening of performance venues.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of September 30th)
- Springfield – 183 cases in the last 14 days
- Chicopee – 35 cases in the last 14 days
- Holyoke – 34 cases in the last 14 days
- Amherst – 24 cases in the last 14 days
- Westfield – 16 cases in the last 14 days
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of September 30th)
- Adams – 46; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Agawam – 559; Cases in the last 14 days – 14
- Alford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Amherst – 181; Cases in the last 14 days – 24
- Ashfield – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Becket – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Belchertown – 137; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Bernardston – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Blandford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Brimfield – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Charlemont – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Cheshire – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Chester – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Chicopee – 645; Cases in the last 14 days – 35
- Clarksburg – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Colrain – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Conway – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Cummington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Dalton – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Deerfield – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- East Longmeadow – 315; Cases in the last 14 days – 12
- Easthampton – 130; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Florida – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Gill – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Goshen – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Granby – 47; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Granville – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Great Barrington – 83; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Greenfield – 230; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Hadley – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hampden – 105; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hancock – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hatfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Holland – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Holyoke – 1,132; Cases in the last 14 days – 34
- Huntington – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Lanesborough – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Lee – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Lenox – 20; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Leverett – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Longmeadow – 257; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Ludlow – 168; Cases in the last 14 days – 9
- Middlefield – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Monroe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Monson – 66; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Montague – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Monterey – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Montgomery – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Salem – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- North Adams – 62; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Northampton – 322; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Northfield – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Orange – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Otis – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Palmer – 81; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Pelham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Peru – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Pittsfield – 232; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
- Richmond – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Russell – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sandisfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Savoy – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sheffield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Shelburne – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Shutesbury – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- South Hadley – 218; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
- Southampton – 35; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Southwick – 68; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Springfield – 3,532; Cases in the last 14 days – 183
- Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sunderland – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Tolland – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Tyringham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Ware – 46; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Washington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- West Springfield – 463; Cases in the last 14 days – 14
- West Stockbridge – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Westfield – 544; Cases in the last 14 days – 16
- Whately – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Wilbraham – 266; Cases in the last 14 days – 12
- Williamstown – 96; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
- Windsor – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.