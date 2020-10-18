TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts has now had a total of 139,903 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 581 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 126 cases, Berkshire County had 19 cases and Franklin County had 17 cases. East Longmeadow, Springfield, Holyoke, Amherst, and Sunderland were listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

Three weeks ago, Governor Baker said cities and towns that are listed as a high risk community will not be allowed to move into Step II of Phase III. The community will need to be off the high risk list for three weeks in a row in order to move forward. The latest step allowed increased gathering sizes and the opening of performance venues.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of October 14th)

Springfield – 319 cases in the last 14 days Amherst – 89 cases in the last 14 days Holyoke – 75 cases in the last 14 days Chicopee – 45 cases in the last 14 days Westfield – 30 cases in the last 14 days

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of October 14th)

Adams – 46; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Agawam – 569; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Alford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Amherst – 264; Cases in the last 14 days – 89

Ashfield – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Becket – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Belchertown – 147; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Bernardston – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Blandford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Brimfield – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Charlemont – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cheshire – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chester – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chicopee – 697; Cases in the last 14 days – 45

Clarksburg – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Colrain – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Conway – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cummington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Dalton – 23; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Deerfield – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

East Longmeadow – 340; Cases in the last 14 days – 25

Easthampton – 139; Cases in the last 14 days – 9

Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Florida – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Gill – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Goshen – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Granby – 49; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Granville – 13; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Great Barrington – 84; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Greenfield – 231; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hadley – 52; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hampden – 109; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hancock – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hatfield – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Holland – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Holyoke – 1,211; Cases in the last 14 days – 75

Huntington – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Lanesborough – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Lee – 24; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lenox – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leverett – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Longmeadow – 260; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Ludlow – 186; Cases in the last 14 days – 13

Middlefield – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monroe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monson – 72; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Montague – 30; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Monterey – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Montgomery – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Salem – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

North Adams – 64; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Northampton – 328; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Northfield – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Orange – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Otis – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Palmer – 89; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Pelham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Peru – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Pittsfield – 236; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Richmond – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Russell – 25; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Sandisfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Savoy – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sheffield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shelburne – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Shutesbury – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

South Hadley – 221; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Southampton – 39; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Southwick – 74; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Springfield – 3,857; Cases in the last 14 days – 319

Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sunderland – 23; Cases in the last 14 days – 9

Tolland – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tyringham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Ware – 47; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Washington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

West Springfield – 477; Cases in the last 14 days – 16

West Stockbridge – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westfield – 580; Cases in the last 14 days – 30

Whately – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Wilbraham – 281; Cases in the last 14 days – 16

Williamstown – 97; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Windsor – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.