TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts has now had a total of 154,521 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 935 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 92 cases, Franklin County had 42 cases and Berkshire County had 34 cases. Agawam, Blandford, Brimfield, Granby, Palmer, West Springfield, East Longmeadow, Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee, Westfield and Buckland were listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

A month ago, Governor Baker said cities and towns that are listed as a high risk community will have to move back into Step I of Phase III. The community will need to be off the high risk list for three weeks in a row in order to move forward to Step II. The latest step allowed increased gathering sizes and the opening of performance venues.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of October 29th)

Springfield – 352 cases in the last 14 days Chicopee – 113 cases in the last 14 days Holyoke – 103 cases in the last 14 days Westfield – 89 cases in the last 14 days Agawam – 72 cases in the last 14 days

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of October 29th)

Adams – 46; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Agawam – 647; Cases in the last 14 days – 72

Alford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Amherst – 277; Cases in the last 14 days – 16

Ashfield – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Becket – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Belchertown – 160; Cases in the last 14 days – 12

Bernardston – 13; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Blandford – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Brimfield – 20; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Buckland – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Charlemont – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cheshire – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Chester – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chicopee – 809; Cases in the last 14 days – 113

Clarksburg – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Colrain – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Conway – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cummington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Dalton – 28; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Deerfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

East Longmeadow – 389; Cases in the last 14 days – 43

Easthampton – 157; Cases in the last 14 days – 17

Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Florida – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Gill – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Goshen – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Granby – 62; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

Granville – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Great Barrington – 85; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Greenfield – 243; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

Hadley – 53; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hampden – 110; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hancock – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hatfield – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Holland – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Holyoke – 1319; Cases in the last 14 days – 103

Huntington – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lanesborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lee – 27; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lenox – 25; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leverett – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Longmeadow – 275; Cases in the last 14 days – 13

Ludlow – 204; Cases in the last 14 days – 22

Middlefield – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monroe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monson – 79; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Montague – 31; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Monterey – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Montgomery – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Salem – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

North Adams – 67; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Northampton – 336; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Northfield – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Orange – 52; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Otis – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Palmer – 104; Cases in the last 14 days – 14

Pelham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Peru – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Pittsfield – 255; Cases in the last 14 days – 15

Richmond – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Rowe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Russell – 28; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Sandisfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Savoy – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Sheffield – 24; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shelburne – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shutesbury – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

South Hadley – 229; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Southampton – 46; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Southwick – 79; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Springfield – 4,259; Cases in the last 14 days – 352

Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sunderland – 25; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Tolland – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tyringham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wales – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Ware – 59; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Washington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

West Springfield – 550; Cases in the last 14 days – 66

West Stockbridge – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westfield – 671; Cases in the last 14 days – 89

Whately – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wilbraham – 298; Cases in the last 14 days – 14

Williamsburg – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Williamstown – 100; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Windsor – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Worthington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.