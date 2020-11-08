TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts has now had a total of 164,936 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 1,347 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 114 cases, Berkshire County had 64 cases and Franklin County had 38 cases. Springfield was listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

The DPH announced this week a new way to consider a community green, yellow, or red. The new system looks at the population of the community and the number of cases in that area. The image below is how the new system will work.

Credit: Mass. DPH

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of November 6th)

Springfield – 539 cases in the last 14 days Holyoke – 176 cases in the last 14 days Chicopee – 128 cases in the last 14 days Westfield – 100 cases in the last 14 days Agawam – 96 cases in the last 14 days

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of November 6th)

Adams – 47; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Agawam – 691; Cases in the last 14 days – 96

Alford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Amherst – 300; Cases in the last 14 days – 21

Ashfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Becket – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Belchertown – 170; Cases in the last 14 days – 15

Bernardston – 13; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Blandford – 11; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Brimfield – 20; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Buckland – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Charlemont – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cheshire – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Chester – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chicopee – 875; Cases in the last 14 days – 128

Clarksburg – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Colrain – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Conway – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cummington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Dalton – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Deerfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

East Longmeadow – 422; Cases in the last 14 days – 69

Easthampton – 175; Cases in the last 14 days – 19

Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Erving – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Florida – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Gill – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Goshen – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Granby – 64; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Granville – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Great Barrington – 86; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Greenfield – 246; Cases in the last 14 days – 9

Hadley – 53; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hampden – 114; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Hancock – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hatfield – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Holland – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Holyoke – 1441; Cases in the last 14 days – 176

Huntington – 24; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lanesborough – 11; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lee – 27; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lenox – 25; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leverett – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Longmeadow – 290; Cases in the last 14 days – 26

Ludlow – 222; Cases in the last 14 days – 29

Middlefield – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monroe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monson – 81; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Montague – 35; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Monterey – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Montgomery – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Ashford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Salem – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

North Adams – 72; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Northampton – 349; Cases in the last 14 days – 18

Northfield – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Orange – 53; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Otis – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Palmer – 116; Cases in the last 14 days – 23

Pelham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Peru – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Pittsfield – 270; Cases in the last 14 days – 29

Richmond – 11; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Rowe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Russell – 28; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Sandisfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Savoy – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Sheffield – 26; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shelburne – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shutesbury – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

South Hadley – 239; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

Southampton – 51 Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Southwick – 90; Cases in the last 14 days – 14

Springfield – 4,562; Cases in the last 14 days – 539

Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sunderland – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Tolland – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tyringham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wales – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Ware – 62; Cases in the last 14 days – 10

Warwick – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Washington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

West Springfield – 597; Cases in the last 14 days – 95

West Stockbridge – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westfield – 732; Cases in the last 14 days – 100

Whately – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wilbraham – 319; Cases in the last 14 days – 27

Williamsburg – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Williamstown – 101; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Windsor – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Worthington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.