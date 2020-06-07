TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – While many COVID-19 cases continue to rise in each city and town in western Massachusetts others are declining. 22News will continue to keep you updated with the latest numbers.

Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,289 deaths, 103,132 total cases

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of June 3rd)

  1. Springfield – 2,573
  2. Holyoke – 842
  3. Agawam – 440
  4. Westfield – 428
  5. Chicopee – 407

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of June 3rd)

  • Adams – 35
  • Agawam – 440
  • Alford – Less than 5
  • Amherst – 93
  • Ashfield – Less than 5
  • Becket – 12
  • Belchertown – 96
  • Bernardston – 6
  • Blandford – Less than 5
  • Brimfield – 6
  • Buckland – 8
  • Charlemont – Less than 5
  • Cheshire – Less than 5
  • Chester – Less than 5
  • Chicopee – 407
  • Clarksburg – 7
  • Colrain – Less than 5
  • Conway – Less than 5
  • Cummington – Less than 5
  • Dalton – 9
  • Deerfield – 8
  • Easthampton – 79
  • East Longmeadow – 267
  • Egremont – 5
  • Erving – 6
  • Florida – Less than 5
  • Gill – Less than 5
  • Granby – 28
  • Granville – 10
  • Great Barrington – 72
  • Greenfield – 193
  • Hadley – 42
  • Hampden – 83
  • Hancock – Less than 5
  • Hatfield – 16
  • Hawley – 0
  • Heath – 0
  • Hinsdale – Less than 5
  • Holland – 8
  • Holyoke – 842
  • Huntington – 14
  • Lanesboro – 8
  • Lee – 18
  • Lenox – 13
  • Leverett – Less than 5
  • Leyden – 0
  • Longmeadow – 204
  • Ludlow – 118
  • Monroe – 0
  • Monson – 34
  • Montague – 25
  • Monterey – 0
  • Montgomery – Less than 5
  • Mount Washington – 0
  • New Ashford – 0
  • New Marlborough – 6
  • New Salem – Less than 5
  • North Adams – 46
  • Northampton – 269
  • Northfield – Less than 5
  • Orange – 39
  • Otis – Less than 5
  • Palmer – 45
  • Peru – Less than 5
  • Pittsfield – 168
  • Richmond – 5
  • Rowe – 0
  • Russell – 11
  • Sandisfield – Less than 5
  • Savoy – Less than 5
  • Sheffield – 15
  • Shelburne – 8
  • Shutesbury – Less than 5
  • South Hadley – 137
  • Southampton – 29
  • Southwick – 48
  • Springfield – 2,573
  • Stockbridge – 14
  • Sunderland – 9
  • Tolland – Less than 5
  • Tyringham – Less than 5
  • Wales – Less than 5
  • Ware – 28
  • Warwick – 0
  • Washington – Less than 5
  • Wendell – 0
  • Westhampton – 5
  • Westfield – 428
  • West Springfield – 352
  • West Stockbridge – 5
  • Whately –Less than 5
  • Wilbraham – 216
  • Williamstown – 83
  • Windsor – 0

