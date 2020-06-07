TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – While many COVID-19 cases continue to rise in each city and town in western Massachusetts others are declining. 22News will continue to keep you updated with the latest numbers.
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,289 deaths, 103,132 total cases
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of June 3rd)
- Springfield – 2,573
- Holyoke – 842
- Agawam – 440
- Westfield – 428
- Chicopee – 407
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of June 3rd)
- Adams – 35
- Agawam – 440
- Alford – Less than 5
- Amherst – 93
- Ashfield – Less than 5
- Becket – 12
- Belchertown – 96
- Bernardston – 6
- Blandford – Less than 5
- Brimfield – 6
- Buckland – 8
- Charlemont – Less than 5
- Cheshire – Less than 5
- Chester – Less than 5
- Chicopee – 407
- Clarksburg – 7
- Colrain – Less than 5
- Conway – Less than 5
- Cummington – Less than 5
- Dalton – 9
- Deerfield – 8
- Easthampton – 79
- East Longmeadow – 267
- Egremont – 5
- Erving – 6
- Florida – Less than 5
- Gill – Less than 5
- Granby – 28
- Granville – 10
- Great Barrington – 72
- Greenfield – 193
- Hadley – 42
- Hampden – 83
- Hancock – Less than 5
- Hatfield – 16
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – Less than 5
- Holland – 8
- Holyoke – 842
- Huntington – 14
- Lanesboro – 8
- Lee – 18
- Lenox – 13
- Leverett – Less than 5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 204
- Ludlow – 118
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 34
- Montague – 25
- Monterey – 0
- Montgomery – Less than 5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – 6
- New Salem – Less than 5
- North Adams – 46
- Northampton – 269
- Northfield – Less than 5
- Orange – 39
- Otis – Less than 5
- Palmer – 45
- Peru – Less than 5
- Pittsfield – 168
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – 0
- Russell – 11
- Sandisfield – Less than 5
- Savoy – Less than 5
- Sheffield – 15
- Shelburne – 8
- Shutesbury – Less than 5
- South Hadley – 137
- Southampton – 29
- Southwick – 48
- Springfield – 2,573
- Stockbridge – 14
- Sunderland – 9
- Tolland – Less than 5
- Tyringham – Less than 5
- Wales – Less than 5
- Ware – 28
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – Less than 5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – 5
- Westfield – 428
- West Springfield – 352
- West Stockbridge – 5
- Whately –Less than 5
- Wilbraham – 216
- Williamstown – 83
- Windsor – 0