TOP 5: Massachusetts coronavirus numbers town-by-town

(WWLP) – We brought in the New Year with Massachusetts estimated to have 80,359 active cases of COVID-19. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County has reported a total of 4,055 active coronavirus cases, Hampshire County has reported 642, Franklin County has reported 214, and Berkshire County has reported 450 active cases. Agawam, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Granby, Hadley, Holyoke, Lee, Longmeadow, Ludlow, Monson, Montague, Orange, Palmer, South Hadley, Southampton, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, Westfield, and Wilbraham were listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of December 31)

Springfield – 1,669 cases in the last 14 days Chicopee – 485 cases in the last 14 days Holyoke – 376 cases in the last 14 days Westfield – 225 cases in the last 14 days Agawam – 211 cases in the last 14 days

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of December 31)

Adams – 126; Cases in the last 14 days – 24

Agawam – 1,386; Cases in the last 14 days – 211

Alford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Amherst – 832; Cases in the last 14 days – 111

Ashfield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Becket – 32; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Belchertown – 389; Cases in the last 14 days – 73

Bernardston – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Blandford – 24; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Brimfield – 84; Cases in the last 14 days – 18

Buckland – 25; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Charlemont – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cheshire – 43; Cases in the last 14 days – 14

Chester – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Chesterfield – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Chicopee – 2,708; Cases in the last 14 days – 485

Clarksburg – 23; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Colrain – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Conway – 13; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Cummington – 11; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Dalton – 107; Cases in the last 14 days – 15

Deerfield – 88; Cases in the last 14 days – 16

East Longmeadow – 860; Cases in the last 14 days – 142

Easthampton – 415; Cases in the last 14 days – 64

Egremont – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Erving – 30; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Florida – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Gill – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Goshen – 13; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Granby – 172; Cases in the last 14 days – 35

Granville – 44; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Great Barrington – 164; Cases in the last 14 days – 20

Greenfield – 495; Cases in the last 14 days – 67

Hadley – 143; Cases in the last 14 days – 48

Hampden – 231; Cases in the last 14 days – 23

Hancock – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hatfield – 61; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Heath – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hinsdale – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Holland – 55; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

Holyoke – 2,975; Cases in the last 14 days – 376

Huntington – 48; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lanesborough – 59; Cases in the last 14 days – 13

Lee – 133; Cases in the last 14 days – 9

Lenox – 133; Cases in the last 14 days – 9

Leverett – 20; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leyden – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Longmeadow – 646; Cases in the last 14 days – 147

Ludlow – 1,059; Cases in the last 14 days – 236

Middlefield – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Monroe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monson – 231; Cases in the last 14 days – 49

Montague – 143; Cases in the last 14 days – 36

Monterey – 13; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Montgomery – 11; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Ashford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

New Marlborough – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

New Salem – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

North Adams – 199; Cases in the last 14 days – 42

Northampton – 616; Cases in the last 14 days – 86

Northfield – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Orange – 137; Cases in the last 14 days – 36

Otis – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Palmer – 387; Cases in the last 14 days – 81

Pelham – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Peru – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Pittsfield – 1,390; Cases in the last 14 days – 182

Richmond – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Rowe – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Russell – 55; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Sandisfield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Savoy – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Sheffield – 49; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Shelburne – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shutesbury – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

South Hadley – 530; Cases in the last 14 days – 98

Southampton – 169; Cases in the last 14 days – 47

Southwick – 273; Cases in the last 14 days – 36

Springfield – 10,995; Cases in the last 14 days – 1,669

Stockbridge – 27; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Sunderland – 89; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Tolland – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tyringham – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Wales – 35; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Ware – 205; Cases in the last 14 days – 43

Warwick – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Washington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wendell – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

West Springfield – 1,462; Cases in the last 14 days – 205

West Stockbridge – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Westhampton – 27; Cases in the last 14 days – 9

Westfield – 1,527; Cases in the last 14 days – 225

Whately – 36; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Wilbraham – 712; Cases in the last 14 days – 111

Williamsburg – 41; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Williamstown – 161; Cases in the last 14 days – 25

Windsor – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Worthington – 20; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.