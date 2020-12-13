TOP 5: Massachusetts coronavirus numbers town-by-town

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts is estimated to have 67,754 active cases of COVID-19. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County has reported a total of 3,907 coronavirus cases, Hampshire County has reported 483, Franklin County has reported 201, and Berkshire County has reported 642 cases. Agawam, Chicopee, Granby, Holyoke, Lenox, Ludlow, Montague, Palmer, Pittsfield, Southampton, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield, Westfield, and Wilbraham. were listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of December 10)

Springfield – 1,723 cases in the last 14 days Holyoke – 384 cases in the last 14 days Chicopee – 496 cases in the last 14 days Westfield – 204 cases in the last 14 days West Springfield – 214 cases in the last 14 days

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of December 10.)

Adams – 91; Cases in the last 14 days – 24

Agawam – 1062; Cases in the last 14 days – 180

Alford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Amherst – 628; Cases in the last 14 days – 103

Ashfield – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Becket – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Belchertown – 287; Cases in the last 14 days – 68

Bernardston – 23; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Blandford – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Brimfield – 51; Cases in the last 14 days – 14

Buckland – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Charlemont – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Cheshire – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Chester – 11; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Chesterfield – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Chicopee – 1,905; Cases in the last 14 days – 496

Clarksburg – 20; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Colrain – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Conway – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Cummington – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Dalton – 81; Cases in the last 14 days – 20

Deerfield – 51; Cases in the last 14 days – 18

East Longmeadow – 643; Cases in the last 14 days – 85

Easthampton – 295; Cases in the last 14 days – 68

Egremont – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Erving – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Florida – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Gill – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Goshen – 13; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Granby – 124; Cases in the last 14 days – 26

Granville – 31; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Great Barrington – 120; Cases in the last 14 days – 20

Greenfield – 359; Cases in the last 14 days – 68

Hadley – 78; Cases in the last 14 days – 13

Hampden – 189; Cases in the last 14 days – 20

Hancock – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hatfield – 44; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Heath – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hinsdale – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Holland – 38; Cases in the last 14 days – 12

Holyoke – 2,324; Cases in the last 14 days – 384

Huntington – 38; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Lanesborough – 39; Cases in the last 14 days – 9

Lee – 76; Cases in the last 14 days – 18

Lenox – 116; Cases in the last 14 days – 57

Leverett – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leyden – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Longmeadow – 437; Cases in the last 14 days – 57

Ludlow – 673; Cases in the last 14 days – 245

Middlefield – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Monroe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monson – 154; Cases in the last 14 days – 25

Montague – 86; Cases in the last 14 days – 33

Monterey – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Montgomery – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Marlborough – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

New Salem – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

North Adams – 130; Cases in the last 14 days – 29

Northampton – 477; Cases in the last 14 days – 49

Northfield – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Orange – 82; Cases in the last 14 days – 13

Otis – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Palmer – 244; Cases in the last 14 days – 66

Pelham – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Peru – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Pittsfield – 1051; Cases in the last 14 days – 410

Richmond – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Rowe – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Russell – 42; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Sandisfield – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Savoy – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sheffield – 39; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Shelburne – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shutesbury – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

South Hadley – 370; Cases in the last 14 days – 59

Southampton – 103; Cases in the last 14 days – 29

Southwick – 218; Cases in the last 14 days – 44

Springfield – 8,319; Cases in the last 14 days – 1,723

Stockbridge – 26; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Sunderland – 68; Cases in the last 14 days – 15

Tolland – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tyringham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wales – 24; Cases in the last 14 days – 12

Ware – 139; Cases in the last 14 days – 30

Warwick – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Washington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Wendell – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

West Springfield – 1,130; Cases in the last 14 days – 214

West Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Westhampton – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Westfield – 1,184; Cases in the last 14 days – 204

Whately – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Wilbraham – 530; Cases in the last 14 days – 108

Williamsburg – 30; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Williamstown – 119; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Windsor – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Worthington – 13; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.