TOP 5: Massachusetts town-by-town coronavirus numbers

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts is estimated to have 37,328 active cases of COVID-19. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 2,592 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 367 cases, Berkshire County had 315 cases and Franklin County had 65 cases. Springfield, West Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, Hampden, Ludlow and Southwick were listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

The DPH announced two weeks ago a new way to consider a community green, yellow, or red. The new system looks at the population of the community and the number of cases in that area. The image below is how the new system will work.

Credit: Mass. DPH

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of November 12th)

Springfield – 1,117 cases in the last 14 days Chicopee – 311 cases in the last 14 days Holyoke – 304 cases in the last 14 days Pittsfield – 204 cases in the last 14 days West Springfield – 165 cases in the last 14 days

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of November 12th)

Adams – 54; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Agawam – 806; Cases in the last 14 days – 110

Alford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Amherst – 447; Cases in the last 14 days – 124

Ashfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Becket – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Belchertown – 199; Cases in the last 14 days – 29

Bernardston – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Blandford – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Brimfield – 33; Cases in the last 14 days – 12

Buckland – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Charlemont – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cheshire – 11; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Chester – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chesterfield – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chicopee – 1,212; Cases in the last 14 days – 311

Clarksburg – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Colrain – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Conway – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cummington – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Dalton – 48; Cases in the last 14 days – 18

Deerfield – 32; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

East Longmeadow – 503; Cases in the last 14 days – 73

Easthampton – 211; Cases in the last 14 days – 41

Egremont – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Erving – 11; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Florida – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Gill – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Goshen – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Granby – 85; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

Granville – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Great Barrington – 89; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Greenfield – 260; Cases in the last 14 days – 13

Hadley – 62; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Hampden – 143; Cases in the last 14 days – 28

Hancock – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hatfield – 40; Cases in the last 14 days – 18

Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hinsdale – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Holland – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Holyoke – 1,783; Cases in the last 14 days – 304

Huntington – 31; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Lanesborough – 20; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Lee – 47; Cases in the last 14 days – 19

Lenox – 43; Cases in the last 14 days – 12

Leverett – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leyden – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Longmeadow – 343; Cases in the last 14 days – 49

Ludlow – 336; Cases in the last 14 days – 99

Middlefield – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monroe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monson – 110; Cases in the last 14 days – 24

Montague – 44; Cases in the last 14 days – 9

Monterey – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Montgomery – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Ashford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Salem – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

North Adams – 85; Cases in the last 14 days – 12

Northampton – 406; Cases in the last 14 days – 45

Northfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Orange – 61; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Otis – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Palmer – 151; Cases in the last 14 days – 31

Pelham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Peru – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Pittsfield – 485; Cases in the last 14 days – 204

Richmond – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Rowe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Russell – 33; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Sandisfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Savoy – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sheffield – 27; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shelburne – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shutesbury – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

South Hadley – 274; Cases in the last 14 days – 30

Southampton – 61; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

Southwick – 140; Cases in the last 14 days – 44

Springfield – 5,824; Cases in the last 14 days – 1,117

Stockbridge – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Sunderland – 41; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

Tolland – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Tyringham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wales – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Ware – 91; Cases in the last 14 days – 25

Warwick – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Washington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

West Springfield – 780; Cases in the last 14 days – 165

West Stockbridge – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Westhampton – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Westfield – 902; Cases in the last 14 days – 151

Whately – 11; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Wilbraham – 377; Cases in the last 14 days – 55

Williamsburg – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Williamstown – 106; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Windsor – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Worthington – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.