TOP 5: Massachusetts town-by-town coronavirus numbers

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts is estimated to have 42,549 active cases of COVID-19. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 3,080 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 444 cases, Berkshire County had 405 cases and Franklin County had 76 cases. Springfield, West Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, Hampden, Ludlow, Southwick, Monson, East Longmeadow and Lenox were listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of November 27th)

  1. Springfield – 1,387 cases in the last 14 days
  2. Chicopee – 333 cases in the last 14 days
  3. Holyoke – 311 cases in the last 14 days
  4. Pittsfield – 231 cases in the last 14 days
  5. West Springfield – 216 cases in the last 14 days

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of November 27th)

  • Adams – 60; Cases in the last 14 days – 11
  • Agawam – 871; Cases in the last 14 days – 122
  • Alford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Amherst – 523; Cases in the last 14 days – 156
  • Ashfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Becket – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Belchertown – 217; Cases in the last 14 days – 30
  • Bernardston – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
  • Blandford – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Brimfield – 39; Cases in the last 14 days – 12
  • Buckland – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Charlemont – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Cheshire – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 9
  • Chester – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Chesterfield – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Chicopee – 1,393; Cases in the last 14 days – 333
  • Clarksburg – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Colrain – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Conway – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Cummington – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Dalton – 58; Cases in the last 14 days – 21
  • Deerfield – 32; Cases in the last 14 days – 6
  • East Longmeadow – 548; Cases in the last 14 days – 92
  • Easthampton – 229; Cases in the last 14 days – 34
  • Egremont – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Erving – 11; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Florida – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Gill – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Goshen – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Granby – 92; Cases in the last 14 days – 22
  • Granville – 23; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
  • Great Barrington – 97; Cases in the last 14 days – 12
  • Greenfield – 274; Cases in the last 14 days – 19
  • Hadley – 63; Cases in the last 14 days – 7
  • Hampden – 168; Cases in the last 14 days – 40
  • Hancock – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Hatfield – 39; Cases in the last 14 days – 14
  • Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Hinsdale – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Holland – 23; Cases in the last 14 days – 7
  • Holyoke – 1,922; Cases in the last 14 days – 311
  • Huntington – 32; Cases in the last 14 days – 6
  • Lanesborough – 28; Cases in the last 14 days – 13
  • Lee – 54; Cases in the last 14 days – 23
  • Lenox – 63; Cases in the last 14 days – 26
  • Leverett – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Leyden – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Longmeadow – 363; Cases in the last 14 days – 51
  • Ludlow – 415; Cases in the last 14 days – 141
  • Middlefield – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Monroe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Monson – 130; Cases in the last 14 days – 39
  • Montague – 52; Cases in the last 14 days – 10
  • Monterey – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Montgomery – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • New Ashford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • New Salem – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • North Adams – 96; Cases in the last 14 days – 21
  • Northampton – 428; Cases in the last 14 days – 57
  • Northfield – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Orange – 64; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
  • Otis – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Palmer – 178; Cases in the last 14 days – 41
  • Pelham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Peru – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Pittsfield – 665; Cases in the last 14 days – 231
  • Richmond – 13; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Rowe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Russell – 38; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Sandisfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Savoy – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Sheffield – 31; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
  • Shelburne – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Shutesbury – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • South Hadley – 304; Cases in the last 14 days – 44
  • Southampton – 66; Cases in the last 14 days – 11
  • Southwick – 168; Cases in the last 14 days – 60
  • Springfield – 6,560; Cases in the last 14 days – 1,387
  • Stockbridge – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
  • Sunderland – 52; Cases in the last 14 days – 16
  • Tolland – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Tyringham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Wales – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Ware – 109; Cases in the last 14 days – 35
  • Warwick – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Washington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Wendell – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • West Springfield – 910; Cases in the last 14 days – 216
  • West Stockbridge – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Westhampton – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 6
  • Westfield – 967; Cases in the last 14 days – 152
  • Whately – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
  • Wilbraham – 404; Cases in the last 14 days – 60
  • Williamsburg – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
  • Williamstown – 111; Cases in the last 14 days – 9
  • Windsor – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Worthington – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.

