TOP 5: Massachusetts town-by-town coronavirus numbers

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts is estimated to have 29,082 active cases of COVID-19. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 1,854 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 239 cases, Berkshire County had 159 cases and Franklin County had 47 cases. Springfield, West Springfield, Chicopee and Holyoke were listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

The DPH announced last week a new way to consider a community green, yellow, or red. The new system looks at the population of the community and the number of cases in that area. The image below is how the new system will work.

Credit: Mass. DPH

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of November 12th)

Springfield – 770 cases in the last 14 days Holyoke – 258 cases in the last 14 days Chicopee – 201 cases in the last 14 days Westfield – 127 cases in the last 14 days West Springfield – 118 cases in the last 14 days

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of November 12th)

Adams – 49; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Agawam – 736; Cases in the last 14 days – 88

Alford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Amherst – 372; Cases in the last 14 days – 81

Ashfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Becket – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Belchertown – 184; Cases in the last 14 days – 22

Bernardston – 13; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Blandford – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Brimfield – 28; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Buckland – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Charlemont – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cheshire – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Chester – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chicopee – 1,045; Cases in the last 14 days – 201

Clarksburg – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Colrain – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Conway – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cummington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Dalton – 35; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Deerfield – 26; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

East Longmeadow – 461; Cases in the last 14 days – 67

Easthampton – 188; Cases in the last 14 days – 31

Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Erving – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Florida – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Gill – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Goshen – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Granby – 73; Cases in the last 14 days – 10

Granville – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Great Barrington – 86; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Greenfield – 254; Cases in the last 14 days – 10

Hadley – 56; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hampden – 134; Cases in the last 14 days – 15

Hancock – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hatfield – 27; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hinsdale – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Holland – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Holyoke – 1,597; Cases in the last 14 days – 258

Huntington – 27; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lanesborough – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Lee – 31; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lenox – 28; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Leverett – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Longmeadow – 311; Cases in the last 14 days – 30

Ludlow – 265; Cases in the last 14 days – 58

Middlefield – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monroe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monson – 90; Cases in the last 14 days – 9

Montague – 39; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Monterey – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Montgomery – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Ashford – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Salem – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

North Adams – 75; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Northampton – 367; Cases in the last 14 days – 33

Northfield – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Orange – 59; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Otis – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Palmer – 132; Cases in the last 14 days – 30

Pelham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Peru – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Pittsfield – 376; Cases in the last 14 days – 103

Richmond – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Rowe – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Russell – 30; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Sandisfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Savoy – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sheffield – 26; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shelburne – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shutesbury – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

South Hadley – 255; Cases in the last 14 days – 23

Southampton – 55; Cases in the last 14 days – 12

Southwick – 108; Cases in the last 14 days – 20

Springfield – 5,113; Cases in the last 14 days – 770

Stockbridge – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Sunderland – 31; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Tolland – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tyringham – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wales – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Ware – 72; Cases in the last 14 days – 13

Warwick – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Washington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

West Springfield – 689; Cases in the last 14 days – 118

West Stockbridge – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westfield – 802; Cases in the last 14 days – 127

Whately – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wilbraham – 348; Cases in the last 14 days – 43

Williamsburg – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Williamstown – 102; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Windsor – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Worthington – Less than 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.