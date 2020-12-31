Top COVID-19 stories throughout 2020 on WWLP.com

A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The year 2020 will most likely be remembered as the year COVID-19 hit the world. In Massachusetts, COVID-19 first began in February, when a man in his 20’s returned to Boston after visiting Wuhan, China.

Here are the top COVID-19 stories through the year on WWLP.com!

The first wave of Americans received stimulus payouts on April 9 and were those who have already given their bank account information to the IRS as well as Social Security beneficiaries who filed a federal tax return with direct deposit information.

The state’s new stay at home advisory took effect on Friday November 6. Residents were advised to be home by 10 p.m. and out of restaurants before then as they close at 9:30 p.m.

A list of when businesses were able to reopen in Massachusetts in relation to the executive order put in place by Governor Baker on May 18.

Toilet paper was flying off the shelves alongside hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and bottled water in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Charlie Baker dispelled rumors of a possible shelter-in-place order statewide on March 20.

The superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, Bennett Walsh, was put on paid administrative leave Monday, following the announcement of 11 veteran resident deaths, some of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

Stop & Shop allowed customers 60-years-old and older to shop early as of Thursday, March 19th due to the coronavirus pandemic increasing the need to go to the grocery store.

22News has been vigilant in separating fact from fiction when it comes to the coronavirus, both nationally and locally. There are many myths about COVID-19 that have been circulating through social media and this is a list of some of the most common ones, from the World Health Organization.

The CDC and World Health Organization have both found that people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for experiencing more serious complications from the new coronavirus, and are at a higher risk for death. Three major conditions they have highlighted are heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.

Twenty-three Baystate Medical Center employees and 13 patients on a non-COVID floor all tested positive for the coronavirus, after an employee had traveled to a hotspot within the United States, contracted COVID-19, and went back to work.

Thousands of state health care workers got a raise after the union representing licensed nurses and caregivers working in Massachusetts state hospitals and group homes struck a deal on April 12 with the state to increase pay by as much as $10 an hour for the duration of the COVID-19 health emergency.

A weekly report released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows which communities are at high risk, moderate risk, and low risk for COVID-19. Communities at low risk have seen less than or equal to 15 total COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. Communities at moderate risk have seen less than or equal to 25 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and communities at high risk have seen more than 25 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.