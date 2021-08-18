Town of Granby requiring masks indoors

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby Board of Health has agreed to implement a mask mandate for all indoor public places.

According to the Town of Granby’s website, masks are now required when indoors in any public building in the town. The Board of Health met on Tuesday and decided to place the mask mandate, effective immediately.

Granby joins Longmeadow and Northampton that now require masks to be worn inside public buildings. Hampshire County was moved to a substantial risk on the CDC COVID-19 transmission map last week.