Town of Ludlow confirms first case of COVID-19

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — The town of Ludlow has released a statement in regards to its first confirmed COVID-19 positive resident.

As you may have heard, Ludlow has had its first confirmed COVID-19 postive resident. Our best wishes go out to this individual for a speedy recovery. Town of Ludlow

There is currently no information on the Ludlow resident’s condition at this time.

In the statement, it says that the Ludlow town administration has closed the town hall to the public and non-essential staff, following the CDC’s and Massachusetts DPH guidelines.

The statement continues to say that social gatherings should be avoided and that it is the responsibility of everyone in the community to adhere to social distancing.

“It is important that everyone adhere in order to slow the spread of the virus. This is not a time for panicking but common sense, be safe and take care of each other. We will continue to provide updates as needed given the ever-changing situation.”

If you need to contact town offices, the town requests all residents to call or email its departments.

