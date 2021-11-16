Town of Wilbraham hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinic kids ages 5 and up

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Wilbraham is partnering with the Eastern Hampden Shared Public Health Services and Department of Public Health to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Sunday.

The clinic will be held from noon to 5:00 p.m. this Sunday at the Wilbraham Town Hall, located at 240 Springfield Street. Registration is required, you can sign up here.

The clinic will be focused on vaccinating children ages five and older but people of all ages may register for a vaccine.

Other kid COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for this weekend:

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Museums will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 this Saturday and Sunday.

November 20: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

November 21: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The clinic is free and walk-ins are welcomed. Pre-registration is available for those interested. The clinic will be held at the Springfield Museum at 21 Edwards Street in Springfield.

SUNDERLAND – The state’s Mobile Vaccine Bus is touring around Franklin County over the next few weeks with a mission of vaccinating as many young people as possible. A pop-up clinic will be available this Friday at the Sunderland Elementary School from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.