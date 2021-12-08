Travel precautions you should consider this holiday season

Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in line at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, ahead of Fourth of July weekend, July 1, 2021. The number of people traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration say it is ready to handle the surge. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the holidays approaching, there are concerns of another uptick in Covid-19 cases.

Travel is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels but there are some things you need to think about when planning your trip. The week of Thanksgiving proved to be a very busy travel period, as millions of Americans went home to gather with friends and families.

Now that Christmas is approaching, it’s expected to pick up again. The federal mask mandate will continue now until mid-March, so you’ll need one at train stations, airports, and of course on trains, buses, and planes. Health leaders still view masks as an important precaution in these settings.

“We are seeing an uptick in cases in Springfield, the Commonwealth related to Thanksgiving we are seeing the travel occurring, the pandemic isn’t over yet.” Jesse Lederman, Springfield City Councilor

There are steps to take to keep ourselves and our families safe. The CDC urges people who are not vaccinated not to travel for the holidays. It’s also a good idea to get tested before traveling especially if you have any symptoms or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19.