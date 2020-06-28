Travelers urged to self-quarantine amid rising case numbers

A sign requesting people stay two metres apart is displayed in Kingston upon Thames, south west London, Monday, June 22, 2020. The two-metre social distancing rule will be under review as the UK relax coronavirus lockdown measures implemented to stem the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is even more of a concern for visitors from southern states like Florida that are experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.

If you have been told to self-quarantine, you need to stay home for 14 days from the time you left the state.

However, some local residents don’t believe its necessary to self-quarantine if the person isn’t showing symptoms and practices the recommended Covid precautions.

22News spoke with one West Springfield resident, Nancy Giuca, who told us “You know I don’t see a problem with it I really don’t as long as you wear your masks keep your distance, and sanitize your hands and everything like that, I don’t see a problem.”

If you’re caring for a loved one who is in self-quarantine, the CDC advises washing your hands, wearing a mask, and avoiding close contact as much as possible.

The city of Springfield is also urging residents that are hosting guests from out of state, to self quarantine for 14 days, once those visitors head home.