Traveling to New England states: What you need to know

FILE – In this Thursday, April 9, 2020, file photo, a lone airline crew member pulls his bags behind him as he walks through the baggage-claim area at Denver International Airport in Denver, amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(WWLP) – Every state in New England has their own COVID-19 travel restrictions when it comes to entering and staying in the state. Here are the restrictions currently in place for the surrounding states.

Connecticut

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state or territory, other than New York, New Jersey, or Rhode Island, or from a country other than the United States, is directed to self-quarantine for a 10-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state or country.

Anyone entering from one of the identified states that will spend more than 24 hours in Connecticut must fill out a travel health form upon arrival online at ct.gov/travelform.

Travelers to Connecticut who have a negative COVID-19 test seventy-two (72) hours prior to arrival or after their arrival do not have to quarantine.

Maine

Travel from Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Hampshire are exempted from Maine’s test or quarantine requirement. People who have either had COVID-19 in the previous 90 days, or are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of state of origin, are now exempted from Maine’s test or quarantine requirement. Federal requirements related to international travel, however, remain in effect.

Travelers must obtain a recent negative COVID-19 test result, or self-quarantine in Maine for 10 days (or the full duration of their stay if fewer than 10 days).

People who are not residents of Maine will be asked to sign a “Certificate of Compliance” if they seek lodging in Maine.

Massachusetts

All visitors entering Massachusetts, including returning residents, who do not meet an exemption, are required to:

Complete the Massachusetts Travel Form prior to arrival

prior to arrival Quarantine for 10 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72-hours prior to your arrival in Massachusetts. If not obtained before entry to Massachusetts, a test may be obtained after arrival. However, all such arriving travelers must immediately begin the 10-day quarantine until a negative test result has been received. Failure to comply may result in a $500 fine per day.

Travelers from COVID-19 lower-risk States are not required to fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form and do not need to quarantine.

and do not need to quarantine. The current list of COVID-19 lower-risk states and territories includes: Hawaii Puerto Rico Missouri Washington Oregon



New Hampshire

There is no travel-quarantine requirement for those traveling to New Hampshire from surrounding New England States (Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island).

Traveler/visitors to AND residents of NH need to self-quarantine for 10 days following the last date of any travel internationally (including to/from Canada); on a cruise ship; or domestically outside of the New England states of Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, or Rhode Island for non-essential purposes.

to AND of NH need to self-quarantine for 10 days following the last date of any travel internationally (including to/from Canada); on a cruise ship; or domestically outside of the New England states of Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, or Rhode Island for non-essential purposes. If the person is asymptomatic and has a negative PCR test on or after day 7 of quarantining, they may shorten or end their quarantine.

This 7-day “test out” of travel quarantine option applies ONLY to travel-related quarantine and NOT quarantine due to other types of exposure.

NOTE: You do NOT need to quarantine for 10 days or get tested for COVID-19 if either of the following apply:

You are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 14 days have passed since you received the second dose of your COVID-19 vaccine.

You have previously tested positive for active COVID-19 infection (by PCR or antigen testing) in the last 90 days (if you had a previous infection that was more than 90 days ago, you must still follow all quarantine requirements)

Rhode Island

The current travel restrictions call for a mandatory 10-day quarantine for anyone coming into Rhode Island from a state with a positivity rate of 5% or higher. A running list can be found here, which is updated weekly and currently consists of 22 states.

Alabama Alaska Arkansas California Florida Georgia Idaho Iowa Kansas Kentucky Mississippi Missouri New Jersey North Carolina Oklahoma Pennsylvania South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia

Anyone who can show they’ve tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours is exempt. Travelers, even if asymptomatic, can sign up for a free test here.

If you get tested after entering Rhode Island, the state asks that you quarantine until you receive your results.

Anyone from those states who checks in at a hotel or rental property needs to sign a certificate of compliance stating they have had a negative test result or intend to quarantine.

The following people are also exempt from the restrictions:

Public health, public safety or health care workers

People traveling for medical treatment

Traveling to attend a funeral or memorial service

Obtaining necessities such as groceries, gas or medication

Dropping off or picking up children from day care and summer camps

Anyone who must work on their boat

Rhode Islanders who travel to Massachusetts must quarantine for 14 days or show they’ve tested negative for the coronavirus within the previous 72 hours. However, they don’t have to quarantine if crossing the border for quick errands like grocery shopping or banking.

Vermont

The Health Department advises against non-essential travel, even within Vermont. All travel to and from Vermont requires quarantine. The only exceptions are essential travel and travel by people who are fully vaccinated.

All non-essential travel to and from Vermont requires quarantine.

If you are visiting Vermont you must quarantine for 14 days, once you arrive. This includes students coming home to Vermont for a college break or holiday. If you have not had any symptoms of COVID-19, you have the option to get a PCR test on or after day 7 of quarantine and end your quarantine with a negative test result. You must continue to monitor yourself for symptoms for the full 14 days.

Some travelers have the option to quarantine in their home state before coming to Vermont – read more about that option in the Quarantining at Home section.

These are exceptions to the quarantine requirement: