Trinity Health: 19,448 individuals tested for COVID-19, 12,641 negative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Friday, Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 19,448 individuals for COVID-19.

Of those numbers 12,641 have tested negative, 6,109 are positive and 698 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield

Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke

Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut

Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday, there are now 72,025 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,420 deaths.