Trinity Health: 32,831 individuals tested for COVID-19, 757 still pending

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health Of New England has tested a total of 32,831 individuals for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 24,526 individuals have tested negative, 7,548 are positive and 757 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

