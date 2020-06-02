Trinity Health: 384 more people tested for COVID-19 Tuesday, 30,595 in total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Tuesday, Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 30,595 individuals for COVID-19.
Of those numbers reported, 22,730 individuals have tested negative, 7,471 are positive and 394 are still pending.
The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:
- Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
- Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
- Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut