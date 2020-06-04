Breaking News
Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd’s death
1  of  2
Watch Live
Solidarity protest for black lives in Westfield 2PM: Coverage of the funeral for George Floyd whose death in police custody gripped the nation

Trinity Health: 7,507 people tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Thursday, Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 31,788 individuals for COVID-19.

Of those numbers reported, 23,382 individuals have tested negative, 7,507 are positive and 899 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today