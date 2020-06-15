1  of  4
Trinity Health: 7,751 individuals tested positive for COVID-19, 37,661 tested in total

Coronavirus Local Impact

Mercy Medical Center changing visitor policies due to widespread flu

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 37,661 individuals for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 29,499 individuals have tested negative, 7,751 are positive and 411 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Monday, there are now 105,690 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,647 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

