Trinity Health announces increase of testing capacity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England is increasing their COVID-19 testing capacity.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the health system announced Wednesday that the increase in testing will allow for additional testing availability at Mercy Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Mary’s Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and all members of Trinity Health of New England.

Testing is offered to individuals regardless if they have been a patient within the hospital system or not, including children.

“An increased capacity for COVID-19 testing for all Connecticut citizens is an essential component for the state’s re-opening strategy. We applaud Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s efforts, who recently lifted the requirement for patients to have a referral or physicians order to receive a COVID-19 test. This change will have a positive impact on reducing barriers for many in our local, underserved communities, in which access to care may have limited their ability to obtain a physician’s order, and ultimately obtain a COVID-19 test. Trinity Health Of New England prides itself on its work to provide equitable care for all community members, and we are proud to now continue that mission through our expanded testing.” – Reggy Eadie, M.D., M.B.A., President & CEO of Trinity Health Of New England

Trinity Health also has three drive-through testing sites in Connecticut that offer COVID-19 testing to all members of the community. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trinity Health has provided testing to over 21,000 people.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes: