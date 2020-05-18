Trinity Health has tested over 24,000 individuals for COVID-19, 6,764 are positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has now tested a total of 24,122 individuals for COVID-19.

Of those numbers reported Monday, 16,568 individuals tested negative for COVID-19, 6,764 are positive and 790 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield

Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke

Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut

Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday there are now 86,010 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,797 deaths.