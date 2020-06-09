Trinity Health: Nearly 25,000 individuals test negative for coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 33,006 individuals for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Of those numbers reported, 24,944 individuals have tested negative, 7,560 are positive and 502 are still pending.
The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:
- Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
- Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
- Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut
The Department of Public Health reported there are now 103,889 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,408 deaths on Tuesday.
On Monday, during the city’s weekly COVID-19 update, Trinity Health had an update on the case number at Mercy Medical Center. Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer said:
- Currently, there are 8 confirmed COVID-19 patients at Mercy, the lowest since the peak in mid-April
- 2 patients are in ICU, 1 on a ventilator
- 10 to 12 positive cases in the past week
- Stead decline of positive cases over the past couple of weeks
- Only 10% of COVID-19 patients make up the total amount of patients admitted
- Mercy has tested about 13,000 individuals for COVID-19
- There 6% of positive cases now compared to 40% at the peak
- 3 or 4 positive tests are reported per day
- 60% to 70% of patients at Trinity are performed by telehealth