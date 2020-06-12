Trinity Health: Nearly 26,000 individuals tested negative for COVID-19, 34,585 individuals tested in total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 34,585 individuals for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 25,982 individuals have tested negative, 7,699 are positive and 904 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield

Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke

Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut

Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are now 104,667 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,492 deaths.