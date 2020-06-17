1  of  3
Trinity Health: Nearly 40,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 7,780 tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has now tested a total of 38,811 individuals for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported 30,388 have tested negative, 7,780 are positive and 643 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday, there are now 105,885 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,665 deaths.

