Trinity Health: Nearly 40,000 individuals tested for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 39,934 individuals for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 31,266 individuals have tested negative, 7,798 are positive and 870 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield

Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke

Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut

Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday, there are now 106,422 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,770 deaths.