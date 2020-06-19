Breaking News
Reopening Massachusetts: Step Two of Phase II begins Monday, June 22
Watch Live
1:15PM: Commissioner Clapprood, Mayor Sarno to discuss recent violence in Springfield

Trinity Health: Nearly 40,000 individuals tested for COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 39,934 individuals for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 31,266 individuals have tested negative, 7,798 are positive and 870 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday, there are now 106,422 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,770 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today