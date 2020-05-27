1  of  2
1  of  2
Trinity Health: Nearly 8,000 people test positive for COVID-19, 28,209 tested in total

Mercy Medical Center helping overdose patients get treatment after being discharged

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested 28,209 individuals for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 20,487 are negative, 7,295 people tested positive and 427 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday, there are now 93,693 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,473 deaths.

