Peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd at Springfield Police Headquarters 3PM:

Trinity Health: Nearly 8,000 people test positive for COVID-19, 29,260 tested in total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested 29,260 individuals for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 21,18 are negative, 7,361 people tested positive and 712 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday, there are now 94,895 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,640 deaths.

