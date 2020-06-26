Trinity Health Of New England has 858 COVID-19 tests pending

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 43,678 individuals for the coronavirus as of Friday.
Of those numbers reported 7,889 have tested posted for COVID-19, 34,931 are negative and 858 are still pending.
The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:
- Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
- Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
- Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut
The Department of Public Health reported Friday there are now 108,070 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,013 deaths.