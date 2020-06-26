Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,013 deaths, 108,070 total cases
Watch Live
5PM – 6:30PM: 22News Evening Newscast

Trinity Health Of New England has 858 COVID-19 tests pending

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:
Mercy Medical Center helping overdose patients get treatment after being discharged

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 43,678 individuals for the coronavirus as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported 7,889 have tested posted for COVID-19, 34,931 are negative and 858 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Friday there are now 108,070 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,013 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today