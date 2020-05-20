Trinity Health: Over 25,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 6,929 tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 25,477 individuals for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Of those numbers reported, 17,656 individuals have tested negative for COVID-19, 6,929 are positive, and 892 are still pending.
The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:
- Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
- Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
- Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut
The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday there are now 87,925 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,938 deaths