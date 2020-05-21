1  of  3
Breaking News
State Police assisting forest fire in Deerfield Baystate Health: Over 11,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,617 tested positive Trinity Health: Over 26,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 6,987 tested positive
Watch Live
2:15PM: City of Springfield phased reopening plan announcement

Trinity Health: Over 26,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 6,987 tested positive

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 26,13 individuals for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Of those numbers reported, 18,194 individuals have tested negative for COVID-19, 6,987 are positive, and 949 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there are now 88,970 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,066 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today