Trinity Health: Over 40,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 7,836 tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 40,914 individuals for the coronavirus as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported 7,836 have tested posted for COVID-19, 32,394 are negative and 684 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield

Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke

Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut

Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday there are now 107,061 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,858 deaths.