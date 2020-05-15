Breaking News
F-22 performing a flyover crashed at Eglin Air Force base
Watch Live
2PM: Governor Baker to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak

Trinity Health tests a total of 22,984 for COVID-19, over 15,000 are negative

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mercy Medical Center helping overdose patients get treatment after being discharged

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 22,984 individuals for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported by the health system, 15,485 are negative, 6,613 are positive, and 886 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday, there are now 82,182 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,482 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Severe Weather Alert

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today