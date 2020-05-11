Trinity Health tests over 20,000 individuals for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Monday, Trinity Health of New England has now tested 20,556 individuals for the coronavirus.

Of those numbers, 13,553 of those are negative, 6,234 are positive and 769 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield

Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke

Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut

Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Monday there are now 78,462 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,108 deaths.