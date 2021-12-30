Trinity Health updates hospital visitor policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–Trinity Health Of New England is updating their visitor policy at each of its member hospitals: Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford; Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury; Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs; and Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, MA.

The visitor policy changes are due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The new policy begins on Monday, January 3, 2022 and will remain in place until further notice.

1 fully vaccinated adult visitor per patient, per day on inpatient units. (Compassionate care exceptions may be granted) For minors and neonates, two fully vaccinated parents can visit per patient.

1 fully vaccinated adult visitor for patients in the Emergency Department. Visitors in the waiting room may be limited further or not allowed during times of high capacity.

1 fully vaccinated adult visitor for patients undergoing surgical procedures. Visitors are allowed during registration/intake and discharge/pickup only.

No visitors are allowed for patients testing positive for COVID-19 or persons under investigation (PUI) patients except as outlined in compassionate care circumstances.

Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19.

Must pass temperature screening, wear a face mask, and wear additional personal protection when asked by clinical staff. Physical distance must be maintained.

Visitors must go directly to and from patient room or designated area. There is no gathering in common or public areas.

All visitors will need to show proof of their vaccination status upon entry. Proof of vaccination should be a paper or digital record issued by an official source and should include the visitor’s name and date of birth, as well as the vaccine product and date(s) of administration for all doses received.