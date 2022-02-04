Two businesses in Springfield awarded funds to recover from the coronavirus pandemic

SPINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two small businesses in Springfield have been awarded money to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pena Lopez Auto Repair and Chabela’s Beauty Salon were presented funds from Springfield’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act Friday morning. Pena Lopez Auto Repair was given $75,000. The owners told 22News, they opened up their shop right before COVID-19 began.

They were forced to close down for a while, had to lay off one employee, and sales dropped extremely.

Now, this money will help them buy the building next door so they can train the next generation of workers.

“It’s a lifeline for the growth, the new project they will grow, to expand and provide a better service.” Yahaira Lopez,

So far, Springfield has given out $900,000 in ARPA funds, all of the small businesses to receive money have been minority or women owned.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am happy to join with State Representative Carlos Gonzalez in highlighting our City of Springfield’s ARPA RFP awards. My administration and the dedicated ARPA team are proud to award Pena Lopez Auto Repair’s ARPA RFP application of $75,000 to help provide much-needed relief and assistance through this COVID-19 pandemic. To date, my administration has awarded over $900,000 in ARPA RFP funds to local small businesses and nonprofits, of which all of the small businesses have been minority and women owned businesses.”