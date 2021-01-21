Two coaches of NCAA women’s basketball make personal donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two head coaches of NCAA women’s basketball will donate personal funds to non-profit organizations during Thursday’s game.

The UConn Huskies are playing against the Tennessee Lady Vols in the Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series starting at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

According to a news release sent to 22News, head coaches Geno Auriemma and Kellie Harper are each making a personal donation of $10,000 to the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting the fan attendance that generated the support of the event’s donation, the coaches stepped-up to support the event’s philanthropic mission.

The Pat Summitt Foundation awards grants to non-profit organizations for families and patients facing Alzheimer’s disease.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the history, celebrating the present and promoting the future of women’s basketball.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women.