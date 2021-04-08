Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics available for Holyoke residents

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be two vaccination sites for eligible residents in Holyoke over the next several days.

Vaccinations will be available for Holyoke residents on Friday, April 9, Saturday, April 10, and Monday, April 12 at Gateway City Arts located at 92 Race Street in Holyoke. They will also be available on April 13 at the Flats Community Building on 43 Canal Street. Residents can register online.

The City of Holyoke has partnered with Behavioral Health Network as part of their health equity initiative to make these vaccination sites possible.

The clinics will administer the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for residents ages 55 and up and those with at least one medical condition that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19, along with those who were previously eligible.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the vaccine doses are provided through the state’s Vaccine Equity Initiative, which prioritized the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be sent to smaller clinics in 20 of the most affected cities and towns across Massachusetts.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also be administered at the Liberty Street Clinic located at 417 Liberty Street in Springfield for Springfield residents at this location.