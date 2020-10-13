Two Hampden County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Hampden County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in medical quarantine.

Spokesperson for the jail Robert Rizzuto told 22News that one person had tested positive last week, and one more inmate tested positive since then. They both will remain in quarantine until they test negative and are cleared by the jail’s medical team’s recommendations. Rizzuto said that no other inmates have tested positive at this time.

Back in June, there were 13 inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff at the jail are taking the precautionary measures to make sure the virus doesn’t spread to others, whether it be staff or inmates.

It’s not known at this time how two current two inmates contracted the virus.