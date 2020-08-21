Two patients in ICU with COVID-19 at Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is caring for 19 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.

According to those numbers, two of those patients are in the critical care unit.

COVID-19 results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 19 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

State public health officials on Thursday reported 262 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 115,310.

