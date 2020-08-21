Two patients in ICU with COVID-19 at Baystate Medical Center

BOSTON (SHNS) - As students prepare to go back to school in many districts across Massachusetts, the state is preparing for the possibility of COVID-19 outbreaks at schools.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that his administration plans to roll out a rapid response testing program that can be made available to any school in the state that meets certain criteria, like having two or more students in the same classroom test positive within two weeks. He said the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Department of Public Health will release guidance detailing exactly how the program, which could be similar to a program the National Guard conducted at nursing homes this spring, will function.