Two patients in ICU with COVID-19 at Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is caring for 19 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.
According to those numbers, two of those patients are in the critical care unit.
COVID-19 results broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 19 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed
State public health officials on Thursday reported 262 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 115,310.