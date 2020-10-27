Two students test positive for COVID-19 within Catholic Schools Diocese of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two students within the Catholic Schools Diocese of Springfield have tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

According to Superintendent of Catholic Schools Diocese of Springfield Daniel Ballargeon, one student is at St. Michael’s Academy in Springfield and the other is from St Mary’s Academy in Longmeadow. All the affected classes were moved to remote learning as a safety precaution.

“Knowing that we would likely encounter these isolated situations- protocols were established at the start of the school year designed to limit risks. In both these cases, the school leadership teams acted immediately following these directives,” Ballargeon said.

In both situations, the principals followed the plan developed by the Diocesan Office of Catholic Schools and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, contacted local public health officials, and provided all necessary information for contact tracing.