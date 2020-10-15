Two students within Ludlow Public Schools test positive for COVID-19

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two students within Ludlow Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement that Ludlow Public Schools Superintendent Todd Gazda sent home to families on Tuesday, a student from Ludlow High School and a student from Chapin Street Elementary have tested positive for the virus. However, the students were not on school premises when they became infected.

The schools are following all Department of Public Health and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education protocols, including collaborating with the local board of health to complete contact tracing.

Gazda said they’ve been anticipating this scenario and have a comprehensive plan in place, which includes informing individuals who are considered close contacts in order to keep students and staff safe.

All the schools also undergo cleaning and disinfecting each night. Gazda is reminding the school community to continue wearing a mask, keep physically distant from others, wash your hands, and if your child is sick, keep them home.

According to Gazda, the schools are also asking individuals who are tested for COVID-19 to report the results to the school nurse and send a copy of the test results.

For more information on COVID-19 symptoms and testing visit the mass.gov website and you can also find a map of testing sites here.