Two trainees at Massachusetts State Police Academy test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two trainees in the Massachusetts State Police 85th Recruit Training Troop have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News, both trainees, one man, and one woman, are the first recruits or staff at the academy to test positive. Even though not all of the trainees had contact with them, Colonel Mason decided to dismiss the rest of the class members as a precaution.
Staff members who believed they had been in contact with those two trainees were required to self-report per Department guidelines and will have the option to get tested. Both trainees who have tested positive are quarantined.
Online sessions are in place for trainees to complete the remainder of their curriculum. State police have already announced the academy’s graduation originally scheduled for June has been postponed.
As precaution, the academy has implemented new operational procedures:
- Physical distancing in drills, classrooms and study groups
- Adherence to all CDC recommendations, including distancing, hand-washing, and use of sanitizer
- Strict monitoring of trainees for any signs of illness and mandated reporting by trainees of any potential symptoms experienced by them, their family members, or anyone else with whom they have been in contact
- Evaluation of all trainees by a physician every Monday morning upon their return from the weekend
- Daily evaluation by Academy Medical Unit, and if necessary a physician, for any trainee, feeling or showing signs of illness, with anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms required to quarantine at home and seek further medical care and testing if necessary
- Reorganization of platoons into smaller groups
- Frequent disinfecting of academy facilities by staff, trainees, and a contractor;
- changes to food service protocols
- Training, guidance, and recommendations received by Academy staff from physicians at UMass Medical Center and Baystate Medical Center
- Suspension of teaching by visiting instructors, whose lessons were converted to remote or online platforms
- Reduction of on-site Academy staff to only essential personnel
- Weekly reminders and instruction on distancing and other guidelines before class dismissal every Friday afternoon
- Suspension of the Academy tradition of having trainees “sound off” while in the proximity of each other and their drill instructors