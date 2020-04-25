Two trainees at Massachusetts State Police Academy test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two trainees in the Massachusetts State Police 85th Recruit Training Troop have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News, both trainees, one man, and one woman, are the first recruits or staff at the academy to test positive. Even though not all of the trainees had contact with them, Colonel Mason decided to dismiss the rest of the class members as a precaution.

Staff members who believed they had been in contact with those two trainees were required to self-report per Department guidelines and will have the option to get tested. Both trainees who have tested positive are quarantined.

Online sessions are in place for trainees to complete the remainder of their curriculum. State police have already announced the academy’s graduation originally scheduled for June has been postponed.

As precaution, the academy has implemented new operational procedures: