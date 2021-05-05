Two vaccine sites in Hampden County offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two vaccine sites in Hampden County are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday.

The Baystate Health Education Center at 361 Whitney Ave in Holyoke is welcoming walk-ins Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will available.

Organizers ask that you bring a legal photo ID, an insurance card, and a mask. You can make an appointment on their website but it is not necessary.

Last week Baystate Health vaccinated 1,700 at this location, compared to up to 4,200 doses the previous week so they started offering walk-ins to increase vaccinations.

The Castle of Knights site in Chicopee is also taking walk-ins Wednesday from 10 a.m.to 1:30 p.m.

The Chicopee Health Department told 22News they are struggling to fill all available appointments.

They have the capacity to administer 500 shots a day but have given less than 400 total over two days of operation so far.

Officials from both sites say now is not the time to hesitate on the vaccine as we get closer and closer to the end of the pandemic.