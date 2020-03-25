U.S Department of Labor release info on paid sick leave, expanded family and medical leave

WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP) – On Tuesday, The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced its first round of published information for employees and employers to know how to use the protection and relief offer.

According to The U.S. Department of Labor, protections and relief benefits are offered by the Families First Corornavirus Response Act and will be effective on April 1, 2020.

FFCR is aimed to help the U.S. take on COVID-19 by supplying funds to all American businesses with fewer than 500 employees in order to provide employees with paid leave. The legislation makes it possible for workers to avoid choosing between their paychecks or taking care of themselves to fight the virus.

Providing information to the American workforce is a top priority for the Wage and Hour Division. With so many workers and so many employers struggling to find their way in these trying conditions, providing guidance on a rolling basis will allow workers and businesses to prepare for the law to go into effect on April 1, 2020. We remain committed, and are working around the clock to provide the information and tools for employees and employers alike Administrator Cheryl Stanton

