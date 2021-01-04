UMass Amherst distributes COVID-19 vaccine for first responders

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to first responders in Massachusetts starting next week.

Governor Baker announced Monday, first responders are the next group of state’s vaccination plan. The clinic At UMass will be open to first responders starting on January 11 at the UMass Amherst Campus Center located at 1 Campus Center Way.

First responders eligible to get vaccinated include police, fire and emergency medical services professionals. The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine, which includes two doses administered 28 days apart.

Online registration for the UMass Amherst clinic will begin on Wednesday, for more information visit www.umass.edu/coronavirus/vaccine.

Vaccination Schedule

First Dose Schedule

Monday, Jan. 11, 2-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2-7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Second Dose Schedule

Monday, Feb. 8, 2-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2-7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

First responders can visit mass.gov/FirstResponderVaccine for COVID-19 vaccine locations and more information.