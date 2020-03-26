UMass Amherst donates ‘PPE’ to health providers, first responders

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst is donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals and first responders as part of the ongoing statewide and national response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release sent to 22News, masks, gloves, gowns and sanitary clothing from campus laboratories are being distributed to:

Baystate Medical Center in Springfield

UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester

Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton

Soldiers Home in Holyoke

Amherst Fire Department

University officials stress that the donations will not affect their ability to conduct operations on the Amherst campus, including University Health Services and the protection of essential employees working on campus.

Jeff Hescock, executive director of Environmental Health and Safety and Emergency Management at UMass Amherst told 22News that these donations will help meet critical public needs while UMass maintains its ability to protect students, staff and faculty on campus. Hescock says all of the materials have been collected from university researchers and faculty.

“Because we have switched to remote learning, the researchers on campus are doing less in-person activity and that has made this donation of materials possible,” said Hescock. “I want to thank our research community and faculty for their assistance.”

Baystate Medical Center received:

N95 masks

Gloves

Cotton tipped applicators.

UMass Memorial Medical Center received:

N95 masks

Gloves

Sanitary clothes

Cotton-tipped applicators

Face shields

Cooley Dickinson Hospital received:

N95 masks

Gloves

The Amherst Fire Department received a delivery of gowns on Wednesday, March 25.

The Soldiers Home in Holyoke picked up surgical masks and gloves on Wednesday, March 25.

